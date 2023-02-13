Dana Rigsbey, 68, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 7:17am on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on March 31, 1954, in Alton, the son of the late Armin and Kathleen (Malone) Rigsbey. He married the former Leslie Welker on August 30, 1974, in Cottage Hills, and she preceded him in death on February 27, 2018. Survivors include his longtime companion: Rose Smith of East Alton, a son and his companion: David (Kate Kite) Rigsbey of Wood River, a brother: Dennis Rigsbey of Wood River, and many other friends.
Dana was employed as a painter at Ford Motor Company for thirty years prior to his retirement. He formerly owned and operated Rigsbey’s Towing in Wood River. Dana enjoyed tinkering with cars in his garage and lifting weights with his late brother in law, Jeff Welker.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Lori Kay Rigsbey.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
