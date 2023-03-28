Dana Jones

Dana Jean Jones, 59, of Dorsey, IL, born Thursday, September 5, 1963, in Oregon, Ohio, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Jones was a retired hairdresser and homemaker. She loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with friends. More than anything, she loved being with her family. To know Dana, was to love her. Dana was the sweetest person and she was often referred to as a "social butterfly" because with a simple chat, she could make friends with anyone.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her father Walter Heck Sr.
Surviving is her mother Linda husband Bob, step son Nick, her daughter Katie, and son Ricky. She is also survived by one granddaughter Melanie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and fur-babies.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Il, from 3 to 8 p.m. Family to arrive at 230 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, in Edwardsville. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.