Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence.
Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring.
On January 18, 1961 in Jersey County, he married Anna Sutton. She survives.
Surviving also are a son Eric Towell of Grafton; two daughters, Tina Hagen of Alton, Lori (Randy) Farris of Jerseyville; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and four sisters.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.