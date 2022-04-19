Dallas Carl Flatt, 73, passed away 11:30 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022 at River Crossings of Alton.
Born December 25, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of Carl and Annabelle (Owen) Flatt.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked in the power plant of Alton Memorial Hospital for 20 years and was a self-employed HVAC service technician.
Surviving are a son, Russell Flatt of Cottage Hills; daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Porter of Colorado Springs, CO, Donna (Kevin) Stilts of Wood River; and five grandchildren, Benjamin and Bailey Porter, Kevin, Kailyn and K.J. Stilts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Brayan Porter and Kyle Stilts; and a sister, Marilyn Miser.
Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.