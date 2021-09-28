Dale R. Schaefer passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. Born in Alton on April 16, 1936, he was the son of Glennon and Katherine (Hammett) Schaefer Sr. He married Charlotte Straube on August 11, 1957 and she survives. He retired from Owens Illinois and returned to school, completing his advanced degrees. He was employed at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville in the office of contract archeology and lectured in the Department of Geography, retiring in June 2005. He was a member of the East End Improvement Association for over 50 years. He also worked at Scott Air Force Base with the Secret Service Branch, attaining the rank of Major General. Many lives of the members of the United States armed forces were saved due to his plans and designs. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Norma Pitchford, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be private. A memorial visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey, IL 62035. Memorials may be made to the church. The family would like to thank San Gabriel and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Dale. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
