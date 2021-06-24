Dale Osborn, 66, passed away at 6:15pm on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1955, in Alton, the son of the late Walter Leroy and Mary (Vanwinkle) Osborn. Survivors include his sister: Linda Morrison of Wood River, his beloved dog: Buddy, and many other extended family and friends.
A mechanic by trade, Dale enjoyed four wheeling and travelling. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:15am on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:30pm on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.