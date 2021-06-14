Dale Marlene Cleveland, age 77, of Alton, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.
She was born December 4, 1943, in Providence, RI, the daughter of Paul and Julia (Wallace) Anderson. She grew up in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and also spent time in Arizona and Las Vegas.
Dale graduated from Baraboo High School and attended Madison Academy of Beauty College. She worked as a hairdresser in her younger years at Bischell’s Beauty Shop in Verona and Yost’s Hilldale. She also worked as a bartender in Arizona and the Wisconsin Dells area for many years. Dale developed many lasting friendships working at Club 23 and Ho-Chunk Casino before moving to Alton, Illinois. Dale will be lovingly remembered for her spunky personality and smile behind the bar. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and loved socializing on Facebook and keeping in touch with her family and friends. Dale was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two children, Brent Cleveland and his wife, Tracy Bellitto of Godfrey, IL, and Krista and Gary Nechvatal of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Shea (Abbi), Nicole (Jesse), Jacob (Brandi), Brien, Zachary, Noah (Bree) and Kaden; and one great-grandson, Bryson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Sandra Kay Anderson, and a grandson, Roebe Cleveland.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at Enjoy Church in Alton from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Life at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Club Paws and may be mailed to the funeral home at 2521 Edwards St. Alton, IL 62002.
