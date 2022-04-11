Dale Hayden

Dale Paul Hayden 68 passed peacefully with family by his side April 11, 2022 in his Edwardsville home
Born September 16, 1953 in E. St. Louis. Son of the late Paul John and Peggy (Bryant) Hayden.
Survived by his son Christopher M. and wife Tami Hayden of Dorsey. Grandchildren Nicole Hayden, Andrew C. Hayden, Andrew J. Sprinkle and Blake Sprinkle. Brother Ronald Hayden of Edwardsville and Sister Paula (Bill) Lyons of Troy.
Preceded by his brother Timothy Hayden.
Hod carrier at Granite City Steel for many years.
Visitation; 5-8pm Thursday April 14 2022 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.
Burial Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.
Memorials to Unity Hospice or Riding for a Reason