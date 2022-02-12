Dale U. Gillespey, 84, died at 7:35 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born March 25, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Urban and Mona (Cameron) Gillespey. Dale served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
He retired from Laclede Steel in Alton as a furnace operator. Dale loved to fish and loved St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. On April 30, 1960 he married the former Janet Walker in Alton. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2011.
Surviving is a son, Michael Gillespey of Godfrey, and a sister, Joyce Pilger (John) of East Alton. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Vogel.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.
Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.