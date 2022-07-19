D. Wayne Forsythe

Dennis Wayne Forsythe, 71, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in South Roxana.
Born July 8, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of Cecil and Vivian Marie (Hardy) Forsythe.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Wayne always had a kind word for everyone and was very loved. He loved NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and WWE Wrestling.
Surviving are his wife, Claudia (Fulcher) Forsythe; children, Denna (Steve) Primas, Rita Forsythe, Tommy (Noemi) Forsythe; step-children, Kelly and Lisa; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Bobby, Timmy and Ronnie; and sisters, Joyce, Lisa, Karen, Mona, Lori and Tammy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray and Ricky; and sisters, Beck and Donna.
In accordance with his wishes, no formal services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.