Curtis W. King, 57, passed away at 12:26 pm on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Wood River, IL.
He was born on September 12, 1963 in Alton, IL to Harold W. and Dolores (Taul) King.
Curtis graduated from Southwestern High School and owned and operated King Construction.
Curtis is survived by two sons, Tyler King and Kiefer King, both of Brighton; his mother, Dolores King of Wood River and a sister, Janice King of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold W. King.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.