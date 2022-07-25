Curtis Leroy Arnold, 57, of Wood River, IL, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Sun. July 24, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Mar. 26 1965 in Little Rock, AR to the late Dale “Skip” C. & Carol Sue (Smith) Arnold.
Curt was a U.S. Army veteran and had been working for Checker Cab for many years. He loved the St. Louis Blues and spending time with his grandson.
He is survived by a daughter: Brittany Arnold of Wood River; a son: Ethan Arnold of Ft. Riley, KS; 2 grandsons: Tyler & Jaxon; 3 brothers: Dale “Skip” Arnold Jr. of FL, Rick (Linda) Arnold of Madison, IL and Jack Arnold of Marissa, IL; 2 sisters: Cheryl (Lee) Irwin of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Kimberly Arnold of Homosassa, FL; and his lifelong friend and former spouse: Lisa Arnold.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m. Thurs. July 28, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Fri. July 29, 2022 at St. John Cemetery in Dongola, IL.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.