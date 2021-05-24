Crystal June Dolbee, 45, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 9, 1976, in Alton, the daughter of the late Vaughn Franklin Dolbee and Judy Jean Ragusa. Survivors include a daughter: Makayla Dolbee of Wood River, two sons: Caleb Dolbee of Wood River, Kyle Dolbee of Wood River, a brother and sister in law: David and Kym Ragusa of Wood River, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Crystal was employed as a department manager at the Wood River McDonald’s. She loved spending time with her family and photography.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Cremation rites will follow.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.