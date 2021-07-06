Craig Joseph VanDyke, 66, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1:40 pm, at his residence under the care of his daughter, Tracy and BJC Hospice.
He was born in Muskegon, MI on August 13, 1954, the son of Joseph VanDyke and Norma (Groter) Cole. He married Denise Purdy in Michigan on August 26, 1978.
Craig was a tool salesman at Hilti for over 39 years before his retirement in 2014. He loved Harley Motorcycles, being outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, taking pictures, listening to loud music, and spending time with family and friends.
Along with his wife, Denise, he is survived by two children, Craig J. (Lindsay) VanDyke of Worden and Tracy VanDyke of Edwardsville; a sister, Diane Lewis of Florida; two grandchildren, Addy Meinhardt and Anthony D. Garrett, II; step-father, Ace Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Brad J. VanDyke.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made to Illinois Conservation Foundation (ilconservation.org)
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com