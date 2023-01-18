Corey Randall

Corey A. Randall, 39, of Alton, IL passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4:06 am at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 27, 1983, in St. Louis, MO the son of Charles and Cheryl (Luster) Randall. On May 14, 2016, Corey married the love of his life, Sara Tillery in East Alton, IL.
Corey was a wonderful, kindhearted, loving and compassionate person. He gave the best bear hugs and loved his family and most of all his wife. He enjoyed playing video games, dungeons and dragons, and going on rides with Sara and their dog Bailey down the river road.
He is survived by his wife Sara Randall of Alton, IL; father and step- mother, Charles and Lisa Randall; a brother, Derek Randall of Bethalto, IL; a sister, Chrissy Raffety (Logan) of Collinsville, IL; nieces and nephews, Michael Randall (fiancée, Liz Vatole), Rachael Randall (fiancée, Christian Pollard), Caleb Randall, and Elaina Raffety; and mother and father-in-law, Paulette and Tom Hydrick.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of Celebration of Life 4:00 pm at Heartland Baptist Church 4500 Humbert Rd., Alton, IL
Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter in Alton, IL
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.