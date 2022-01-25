Corey Cline-Harrelson

Corey Lee Cline-Harrelson, 27, of Godfrey, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home.
He was born on September 1, 1994, in Jerseyville to Louis L. Harrelson and Nichole L. (Cline) Hays.
Corey is survived by his father Louis Harrelson; mother Nichole (Stuart) Hays; sisters Brandi Wolff and Amber Cathorall; step sister Emme Hays; step brother Eli Hays; paternal grandmother Anna Harrelson; maternal grandmother Gayle Isenberg; uncles Joe Harrelson, Ed (Heather) Harrelson, and Donovan Hanes; aunt Jamie (James) Geisen; fiancé Maggie Carrigan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Lynn Harrelson and maternal grandfather Wimp Isenberg.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 12 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
