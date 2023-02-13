Cordelia Feldmann

Cordelia Mary Feldmann, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, February 9, 1931, in Highland, IL, the daughter of James and Mary (nee Willmann) Zoeller.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.
Mrs. Feldmann passed away peacefully at her home in Highland, IL one day after her 92 birthday on Friday, February 10, 2023. Cordelia was born February 9, 1931 in Highland IL to the late James R. and Mary F. (nee Willmann) Zoeller.She raised 13 children and was a stay-at-home mother. She was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader for her seven daughters. For many years she cleaned homes and businesses in Highland.She enjoyed crossword puzzles, going out to eat, traveling, camping and fishing. As a "Snowbird" she spent some of the winter seasons in Okeechobee, Florida. She devoted most of her energy to her children and her love of family.
Survivors include:
Daughter - Ruth Ann Stewart, Steele, MO
Daughter - Phyllis (Larry) Reidelberger, Highland, IL
Daughter - Diane (Joe) Reidelberger, Highland, IL
Son - James (Gail) Frey, Highland, IL
Son - Ron Frey, Cisne, IL
Son - Marvin (Pam) Frey, Highland, IL
Daughter - Janet (Ron) Eilers, Highland, IL
Son - Roger K. Frey, Keysport, IL
Daughter - Karen Funderburk, Highland, IL
Daughter - Mary F. Frey, Highland, IL
Son - Mark A. (Lori) Frey, Highland, IL
Son-In-Law - Mike Zika, Highland, IL
Grandchildren - 50 Grandhchldren
Great Grandchildren - 101 Grandchildren
Great Great Grandchildren - 6 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - James R. Zoeller [DOD-3/14/77]
Mother - Mary F. Zoeller, nee Willmann [DOD-1/22/82]
Son - Harold F. "Bud" Frey [DOD-5/16/14]
Daughter - Cordelia L. "Corky" Frey [DOD-12/29/2021]
Son-In-Law - Ferrell Joe Stewart [DOD-5/23/17]
Son-In-Law - Robert "Bob" Funderburk [DOD-2/20/09].
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St . Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.