Cora "Sis" Naomi Miller, 73, passed away 8:18 pm, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born November 14, 1927 in Mound City, IL, she was the daughter of Donald and Carrie (Thomas) Moore.
She had been employed as an inspector for Owens-IL Glass before retiring.
Surviving are a daughter, Becky Retzer of East Alton and grandson, Darrell "Wade" Retzer of East Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and five sisters.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, June 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.