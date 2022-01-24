Constance Lee “Connie” Steffen, 83, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 9:30am on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 1, 1938, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Weir) Kindle. She married Warren Steffen on June 25, 1960, in Roxana, and he survives. Other survivors include her daughter and son in law: Tina and Tom Hackler of Rosewood Heights, four grandchildren: Lori Jo Hackler of Rosewood Heights, Mary Hackler and her fiancé: Justin Richter of Mascoutah, Tommy Hackler and his fiancé: Kali Sido of Rosewood Heights, Ben Hackler of Rosewood Heights, three great grandchildren: Ella, Brylee, Jameson, a brother and sister in law: Paul “Buzz” and Cindy Kindle of Wood River, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Connie worked in the Granite City Public School System for thirty eight years where she taught fourth grade with her last ten years teaching special education math. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to the games with Warren. She loved buying and selling antiques, fishing and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Rosewood Heights.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Baptist Church in Rosewood Heights and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.