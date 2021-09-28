With deep sorrow, this world parts with a gentle soul, Connie Sue York, seasoned seventy three years. Her journey began in Metropolis, Illinois , on the 29th day of January, 1948; the oldest daughter of the late Lal and Birdie “Earline” (Yager) McCandless. Far too soon, that same journey suddenly ended at 9:40 PM, Sunday, September the 26th, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her most.
Connie is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years, David York, her daughters, Melissa (Fisher) Stout and husband Benjamin Stout, Denise (Fisher) Frew and husband Stuart Frew along with Shelley (York) Bishop and husband John Bishop. Her son, Steven Fisher and wife Kitty Fisher grieve as well. She also leaves bereft her greatest treasures, six grandchildren: Chandler Stout, Grace Bishop, Taylor Frew, Sarah Bishop, Colin Frew, and Isabella Stout. Connie is further missed by her sister Vatia (McCandless) and husband Thomas Flach, and three nephews and their families: Michael and Ana Marie Harville, Justin and Margeta Flach, and Andrew and Rebecca Flach. Many more close friends and extended family, including the entire York Clan will feel the sting of her absence.
Connie served as Bethalto School Districts school psychologist for twelve years before resettling in Alton School District, where she continued to aide children with her knowledge for another twenty years.
She was a genteel lady, in both carriage and speech and demeanor, poised and fastidious in all her pursuits, whether they were gardening, shopping, decorating, or traveling. Connie was an avid and eclectic reader and would gladly discourse at length on various subjects with her guests and family. Truly, one of her greatest joys, was simply to speak with the ones she loved. Printed words are piteously fitted to bear the weight of a single living moment, and they fail utterly, to contain the magnitude of loss in Connie’s passing, surpassed only by the depth and breadth of a life lived for love.
A celebration of life event for Connie will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Airplane Park in Edwardsville. One of Connie’s final requests was that everyone wear bright colors to her final party.
Memorials are suggested to the Oasis Women’s Shelter, 111 Market Street, Alton, IL. Donations will be accepted at the celebration of life.
