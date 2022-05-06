Connie Douglas

Connie S. Douglas 70, of Alton, Illinois passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 28, 2022 at DePaul Hos pital in St Louis Missouri. She was the daughter of Paul E. Smith Sr. of Dan ville, Illinois, and the late Margaret (Dixon) Smith. Connie was married to the late Terry Douglas Sr. and to this union Darcel, Terry Jr., and the late Eric Douglas were born.Connie attended Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Alton. In addition to her two sons, Darcel Douglas and Terry Douglas Jr. surviving are her father Paul E. Smith Sr. (Sharon) of Danville Illinois, step mother, Coena Hender son of Alton, Illinois, brother Craig (Dorothy) Smith, sisters, Eva Perkins and Jacqueline Ruffin of Alton, Illinois, Dolores (Lorenza) Royal of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Patricia Stokes, Monica Smith, Grace (Raymond) Caldwell and Theresa Stokes of Alton Illinois; Katrina and Sean Shields of Danville, Illinois. Visitation Saturday May 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 2621 Amelia Street Alton, IL 62002
Eulogist Rev. John W. Buford
