Connie Allen

Connie Marie Allen, 84, went to be with her Lord, 6:54 pm, Sunday, October 30, 2022 at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto.
Born February 16, 1938 in Alton, she was the daughter of George and Bessie (Osborn) Dunbar.
A devoted Christian woman, she walked and talked the faith. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Wood River; and an active member and leader in the "Bible Study Fellowship" group.
Connie had worked as a service representative for Illinois Bell/AT&T for 30 years before retiring in 1986.
On May 11, 1964 in Alton, she married Glenn "Gus" Allen. He died March 26, 1988.
Surviving are three sons, Randy Allen and Mark Allen both of Wood River, Brett (Lonnie) Allen of Troy; a daughter, Ginger (Darren) Ratliff of Wood River; 12 grandchildren: Glenn Allen, Stephen (Sara) Allen, Benjamin (Rachael) Allen, Bethany (Barry) White, Victoria (Nic) Rolla, Elizabeth Allen, Ciara (Donnie) Spann, Nika Allen (Jeff), Lauren Ratliff, Drew Ratliff, Anthony Allen, Lindsey Ratliff; numerous great grandchildren; in-laws; and friends by whom she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 11 siblings, Ray, Mark, Ethel, Birdie "Betty", Gladys, Jess, Wilbur "Red", Ernie, Dan, Virginia and Eugene.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Wednesday, November 2 at First Baptist Church in Wood River. Pastor Tom Plogue will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Salvation Army or "Samaritan's Purse" Ministry.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.