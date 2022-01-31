Conley Hettick

Conley K. Hettick, 62, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born January 28, 1960 in Jacksonville, he was the son of Georgia (Flemming) Phelps of Rosewood Heights and the late Farbie Hettick.
He had been a pilot for Economy Boat for 43 years.
On April 30, 2021 in East Alton, he married Carla Cook. She survives.
Surviving also are a son Cole Hettick of Wood River; daughter, Jennie (Dan) Elliott of Troy; step-daughter, Cassandra (Ryan) Malloy of Hillsboro; four step-grandchildren, Noble Elliott, Paisley Elliott, Mackynze Allen, Atticus Elliott; step great grandchild, Elias Elliott; and sister, Robin Webb of Roxana.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Cameron Rand Hettick; and sister, Ronda Hettick.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, February 1 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 10am, Wednesday. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.