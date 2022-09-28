Colleen Garvey

Colleen Marie Garvey, 70, of Godfrey, passed away on September 27, 2022, at home.
She was born on January 18, 1952, in Alton, the daughter of Bernard & Jeannine (Zigrang) Garvey.
Colleen graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and worked as a bill collector for CSC Credit Union for more than 25 years.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and boating.
Colleen is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel (Christine) Banks of Granite City, a daughter and fiancé', Courtney "Megan" (Tyler Gansz) Glassmeyer of Godfrey, a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle (Stephanie) Glassmeyer of Cottage Hills; nine grandchildren, Devan, Braden, Aaron, Nicholas, Kailiana, Xavian, Ariadney, Ayden, Hunter, Keegan, Daisy, and Savana; one great-grandchild, Kamden; and a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Dwight) Werts of Godfrey.
Private services will be held at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A's.
