Colette Sawyer, 61, of Wood River passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home. She was born July 18, 1960 in Alton.
Colette, known as CoCo to some, was a kind and loving soul who never met a stranger. Her door was always open, and she never missed an opportunity to say, “I love you”. She had a unique passion for life and a voice that won’t be forgotten.
Throughout her life she had many jobs, first and foremost being a mother to her two sons and anyone in need. She was a proud member of the Wood River Hartford District 15 School Board for several years. She found joy in creating jewelry and crafts and turned her passion into a store called “All Unique Creations” in downtown Wood River.
She is survived by son, Nathan Clarke (Alyssa Best) of Roxana; father, Joe (Thelma) DePew of TN; mother, Patricia (Marvin) Brenker of Fosterburg; step brothers, Paul (Donna) Brenker and Alan (Nancy) Brenker; step sister, Nancy (Dave)Myer; close friend and ex-husband, Chad Sawyer, lifelong friend Beth Heintz and her companion, Don Riley.
She was preceded in death by her son, Buford Clarke IV.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.