Cody Toenyes

Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:24 pm.
He was born on May 17, 2000, in Alton, IL the son of Jason and Patty (Meyers) Toenyes.
Cody was a member of Missouri B.A.S.S. Masters. He enjoyed working with his hands whether it be tinkering on vehicles or woodworking, he also loved riding his motorcycle and fishing. After graduation from CM high school Cody started his career as a deckhand for Lewis and Clark Marine and quickly moved to fleet mate but his passion was building which led him to PFund Construction. He was an incredibly hard worker who loved what he did and everyone he worked with.
In addition to his parents Cody leaves behind his fiancée Justine Joiner. He has one daughter, Kinslee Toenyes, with another daughter, Renlee, soon to arrive. He is survived by two siblings, a brother Dustan Toenyes of East Alton, and a sister, Courtney (Alex) Taylor of Bethalto. Surviving grandparents include, Carol and Wayne Utt of East Alton, and Jake and Irene Toenyes of Gallatin, TN. Many aunts and uncles also survive: Ed and Teresa Meyers, Larry Meyers, Cathy and Gerry Villhauer, Ben Meyers, and Holly West. He will be greatly missed by nieces Lily and McKenlee, and a nephew, Maverick. He also leaves behind special friends, Michelle and Steve Price, as well as Lukus and Lindsey Crone and family.
Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Meyers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 4 pm until 8 pm at the Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathy Villhauer, executor of Kinslee and Renlee’s educational funds.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com