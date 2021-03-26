Clyde Vernon "Tex" Wallace, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Born May 29, 1928 in Wood River, he was the son of Raymond and Lena (Allen) Wallace.
A U.S. Army, Korean War veteran, Clyde worked as a carpenter for Bill Price Construction before retiring.
On November 4, 1983 in Edwardsville, he married Betsy Ann Booth. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Vernon Dale (Traci); daughters, Valorie and Vonda; step-daughters, Deborah (Dennis), Cheryle (Kenny), Lynne and Mary (Randy).
Private service and burial were held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKenzie presided.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River were in charge of arrangements.