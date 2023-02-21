Clifford Gruner

Clifford W. Gruner, age 86 of Grantfork, IL, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home, Grantfork, IL.
He was born on Monday, August 31, 1936, in Old Ripley, IL, the son of William and Anna (nee Schewe) Gruner.
On Saturday, June 21, 1958, he married Judy M. Gruner nee Voegele at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, by Rev. Fr. Robert Meyer, she passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus, Council #1580, Highland, IL; Catholic Holy Family Society; Illinois Association of Meat Processors (Past President); American Association of Meat Processors.
Clifford was born at Old Ripley, IL. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas, IL in 1954. He joined the US Army, 1954 to 1956, with duty in Germany as a paratrooper. He worked as an inspector at McDonnell Douglas Air Craft. In December, 1959 he purchased a farm and did dairy and livestock until 1983. In 1981, he purchased and operated the C & J Meat Market, Grantfork, IL and sold it 23 years later. He hauled live fish to a company in Evansville, IN. Also he hauled race horses to Kentucky for a number of years. He retired when his wife retired in 2015. He enjoyed going "out with the guys". He traveled to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and went on Caribbean cruises. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during their activities.
Survivors include:
Son - Steven W. (Debra) Gruner, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter - Victoria L. Loquasto, Grantfork, IL
Son - Richard A. (Cheryl) Gruner, Carlyle, IL
Daughter - Wendelyn M. "Wendy" Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL
Grandchild - Tyler Wegman, FSC, US Army, Frankfurt, Germany,
Grandchild - Jessica (Aaron) Schumacher, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Cortney (Dave) Zbinden, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild - Kyle (Amber) Gruner, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Kalene (Fiance-Kyle Kovarik) Essenpreis, Wood River, IL
Grandchild - Katie (Lucas) Haller, Granite City, IL
Grandchild - William Essenpreis, Grantfork, IL
Great Grandchild - Jack Schumacher
Great Grandchild - Everett Zbinden
Great Grandchild - Gabriel Zbinden
Great Grandchild - Kayden Haller
Great Grandchild - Emma Gruner
Great Grandchild - Luke Gruner
Great Grandchild - Nora Schumacher
Great Grandchild - Josephine Kovarik
Great Grandchild - Spencer Haller
Great Grandchild - Due in May
Sister - Jacqueline Tieman, Granite City, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - William A. Gruner
Mother - Anna W. Gruner, nee Schewe
Wife - Judy M. Gruner, nee Voegele
Son-In-Law - Tim Loquasto
Son-In-Law - Kirk Essenpreis
Grandchild - Travis B. McMahan
Great Grandchild - Colton Wegman
Sister - Ruth M. Smith
Sister - Patricia A. Landmann
Brother-In-Law - Bill Tieman
Brother-In-Law - Billy Joe Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Wounded Warrior Project.