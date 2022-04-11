Clifford Ballard

Clifford Wayne Ballard, 92, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Born Apr. 16, 1929 in Kane, IL, he was a son of Fred and Anna (Grammer) Ballard.
The U. S. Army veteran served during both World War II and the Korean Conflict, and he was a member of the Mt. Olive VFW Post #5790. He worked as a truck driver for Teamsters Local #525. He loved pheasant hunting, and he also hunted for rabbits, ducks, and deer. He was an avid baseball fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He married Christine Bizaillion July 24, 1970 in Wanda. She passed away Sept. 25, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Anna Ballard; three sons, William Paul Jones, Alan Ballard and Rick Ballard; two grandchildren, and three brothers, Robert, Jim, and Lloyd Ballard.
Survivors include two daughters, Faye (Kenneth) Sessions of Wood River and Patty (Richard) Zonner of Lakeland, FL; three sons, James Jones of Campbell, MO and Brian and Randy Ballard; and 2 grandchildren and one great grandson.
Private graveside services will be held at Bethalto United Methodist Church in Bethalto.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com