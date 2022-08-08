Clela Hines

Clela M. Hines, 91, entered into her heavenly home 12:15 am, Friday, August 5, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
Born October 11, 1930 near Hettick, IL in Macoupin County, she was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Joiner) Whittaker.
She had been employed as a sales representative for Avon, having also worked for Venture, Famous-Barr and Macy's as well as Carol Frew's House of Fashions as a cosmetic consultant. She was an active member of the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, serving many years as a nursery attendant, on the C.A.R.E. Team and part of the DUO Class. She was a "Red Hat Lady" and an avid bowler in league play with her longtime friends.
On April 15, 1949 in East Alton she married Belmont O. Hines, Jr. He died November 23, 1985.
Surviving are sons, Michael J. (Ginger) Hines in Camdenton, MO, Mark (Karen) Hines in East Alton, Craig (Mary Ellen) Hines in Catawissa, MO; daughter, Marsha Ann Hines in Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Ruth Mitchell, Mary Ellen Biandolino and Bud Whittaker.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Thursday, August 11 at 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton.