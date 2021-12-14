Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, died unexpectedly on December 11, 2021 following a tornado that impacted his place of work. Clayton was helping others find shelter shortly before he died.
Clayton was the son of Lynn E. Cope and Carla M. Cope. He was born on December 27, 1991, in Alton, Illinois. He served in the United States Navy for six years and toured on the USS Eisenhower, reaching the rank of AT3 (AW). Before separating from the Navy, Clay received a series of awards and decorations, including the national defense service medal and the global war of terrorism expeditionary medal.
In addition to his parents, Clayton is survived by two sisters: Rachel B. Cope of St. Louis, Missouri, and Alexandra M. Cope of Aurora, Colorado. Clayton will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, and friend.
A visitation with full military honors will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The military honors ceremony will commence at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clayton’s honor Treehouse Wildlife Center: treehousewildlifecenter.com/donate
