Claudia Jean Gronau, 69, died at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home. She was born November 18, 1951, in Centralia, IL the daughter of the late William and Jonnie (Garich) Bass. She was a legal secretary for many years. On August 1, 2014, in Madison County she married Charles Gronau and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Andrea Buettner of Alton, two stepdaughters, Brittney Gronau of Decatur, IL and Casandra McCoy of Ft. Lewis McChord of DuPont, WA. one stepson, Charles Gronau II of Alton, two grandchildren, Jacquelyn Buettner and Madison Buettner, one brother, William Bass of St. Peters, MO and two sisters, Beverly Camerer of Kane, IL and Leta Licata of Ponca City, OK. A Memorial visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Inurnment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Collinsville, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com