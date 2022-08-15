Clarence Andrew Morrow, 64, died at 3:36 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born February 22, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of George Andrew and Barbara Jean (Walton) Morrow. Surviving is a daughter, Bridget Marie Fridley, a brother, Cliffton Morrow of Godfrey, and two sisters, Georgetta Morrow of Wood River and Diana Leady of East Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Morrow. No services are scheduled. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
- One injured in massive Madison fire
- Police make drug bust in Godfrey
- Arrest made for Granite City beating death
- The Illinois State Fair opens today
- Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
- Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
- Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
- Murder investigations in St. Clair County
- Alton City Council to discuss future of marijuana stores