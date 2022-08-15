obit stock color
Clarence Andrew Morrow, 64, died at 3:36 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home in Godfrey.  Born February 22, 1959 in Alton, he was the son of George Andrew and Barbara Jean (Walton) Morrow.  Surviving is a daughter, Bridget Marie Fridley, a brother, Cliffton Morrow of Godfrey, and two sisters, Georgetta Morrow of Wood River and Diana Leady of East Alton.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Morrow.  No services are scheduled.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com