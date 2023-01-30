Clarence Farris

Clarence “Jack” Farris, 74, died at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born November 15, 1948 in Alton the son of the late Issac and Naomi (Swaringham) Farris. Jack was a postal worker for the Alton Post office for 35 years, he served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and a Vietnam veteran. He was a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 for 50 years. On June 24, 1989 in Alton he married Deb Ann Weirich and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Travis Farris (Connie) of Granite City, Lance Farris of Alton, two step children, Steven Williams and Raylene Williams, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Farris and two brothers, Bob Smith and Denny Smith. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
