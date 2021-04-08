Clarence “Brady” Havlin, 73, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home in Wood River. Born December 17, 1947 in Carrollton, IL, he was the son of Clarence Leland and Rosemary (Miles) Havlin. Mr. Havlin served with the Army during two tours of the Vietnam War and retired as Sergeant First Class from the Army. He was a member of the Cottage Hills VFW Post. He married the former Susan L. Gabel on February 3, 1968. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris Havlin (Tatjana) of Waynesville, MO, and Patrick Havlin (Dena Manka) of Alton, two grandchildren, David and Alyssa, a sister, Pollyann McCann (Bob) of Wood River and nieces and nephews, Lauren, Megan, Justin and Shaun. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Havlin. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
