Clara Wehrend

Clara B. L. Wehrend, age 97 of Glen Carbon, IL, (formerly of Hamel, IL) died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1924, in Yorktown, IA, the daughter of Henry and Frieda (nee Ponick) Behrhorst.
On Sunday, June 13, 1948, she married Alfred T. O. Wehrend.
She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, former St. Paul Choir and Quilting Group member.
She was born at Page County, Iowa, near Yorktown, baptized Nov. 30, 1924 and confirmed in 1938, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, IA. While she was visiting relatives in Hamel, IL, she met Alfred, later after marriage they lived in Hamel. After her children were in school she worked at St. Paul Lutheran School as assistant cook from 1966-1973 and later worked at Hampton Nursing Home in Alhambra from 1975-1985 in housekeeping. She later moved to Eden Village Care Center, Glen Carbon, IL. She loved to quilt, making many quilts for family and friends.
Survivors:
Son - Wesley W. Wehrend, Lilburn, GA
Son - Darrell D. (Annette) Wehrend, Wheaton, IL
Daughter - Shirley J. (Gordon) Besel, Anna, TX
Grandchild - Jayson Wehrend
Grandchild - Kyle Wehrend
Grandchild - Angie Besel
Grandchild - Krista Phipps
Grandchild - Brian Besel
Grandchild - Joshua Wehrend
Grandchild - Jordan Winquist
Grandchild - Justin Wehrend
Great Grandchild - Connor Phipps
Great Grandchild - Lillian Phipps
Great Grandchild - Aza Wehrend
Great Grandchild - Luke Besel.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Henry Behrhorst
Mother - Frieda Behrhorst (nee Ponick)
Step Mother - Emma Behrhorst (nee Schmidt)
Husband - Alfred T. Otto Wehrend - Died 6/16/2009
Daughter-In-Law - Karen Wehrend - Died 9/2/2021
Brother - Herbert Behrhorst
Brother - Wayne Behrhorst
Sister-In-Law - Alice Behrhorst
Sister-In-Law - Gertrude Behrhorst.
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or St. Paul Lutheran School.