On September 2, 2021, Clara L. (Sauls) Hicks peacefully crossed over to her heavenly reward.
She was born April 22,1939, to Carl V. and Gladys (Smith) Sauls. She grew up in the Alton/Fosterburg area. She graduated from Alton High School and got her cosmetology license simultaneously. After graduation she started her career as a beautician and did not fully retire until she was 80 years old, only taking a break to raise her daughters to school age.
In 1963, on a blind date, she met the love of her life William L Hicks. They married 6 months later and spent 30 very happy years together until his death in 1994.Together they raised two daughters.
Clara was never happier than when she was making ladies beautiful. None of her clients were just clients; they became friends and family. She also loved sitting in the fishing boat with her beloved husband and favorite sister-in-law, Ruthene Ele, who became more of a sister than in-law. She was a very devoted mother to Cindy (Hicks) Antrobus and Janette (Hicks) Caldwell. One thing we could always count on was Mama had our backs, right or wrong. She loved spending time and spoiling her grandchildren Jennifer Khlantzos, Samantha (Nick) Taylor, and Eli Antrobus and was over the moon when the great gbabies came along, Vada Khlantzos, Jace and Matilda Taylor, who were the joys of her life.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Janette, and sisters.
Clara was adamant about having no service, and so we will honor that wish.
Her charity of choice was always St. Jude Children’s hospital.