Clara Focht

Clara E. Focht, 96, lifelong resident of Alton, Ill., passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois. Clara, widow of former Alton Telegraph Managing Editor John D. Focht, was a well-known area seamstress. She has made thousands of suits, gowns, dresses, and made alterations for customers throughout the area. She followed fashion and thoughout most of her life made all of her own clothes. She was a devout Catholic and equally as devout St. Louis Cardinals fan, and a big fan of country music. For at least 30 years, Clara had been a fixture on her daily mile walks through her neighborhood, She attributed the walks to her long life. Husband John D. Focht died in 2002. They were married 50 years. She was born to parents Louis Krepel, and Agnes (Freiman) Krepel, on May 18, 1926. She is survived by a daughter; Becky Kehr of Alton, Ill., sons; John L. (Karen) Focht of Memphis, Tenn., and Daniel W. Focht of Alton, grandchildren; Angela Jennings, Alexandra Little, Louis Focht, Jessica Focht and Elli-Rose Focht and five great-grandchildren. Clara was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Marcella Enrick-Canter. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St., Alton, Ill. Ms. Focht will be laid to rest with her husband at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey, Ill. The family is being served by Gent Funeral Home 2409 State St., Alton, IL 62002.
