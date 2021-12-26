Clara "Ellen" Short, 60, passed away at 6:45 pm on Friday, December 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on December 23, 1961, in Wood River, IL to Ralph "Russ" and Lois (Hodge) Short.
Ellen married Robert "Bob" Scroggins on September 13, 2013, in Jerseyville and he preceded her in death on September 19, 2021.
She worked for American Maid Cleaning Service and loved fishing with her Pop. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, taking pictures, bowling, and playing darts.
Ellen is survived by son, Derek (Miranda) Schaaf of Bunker Hill; two daughters, Sara E. (Bradley) O'Brien of Wood River, IL, Samantha (Darrell) Hodges of Alton; ten grandchildren, Katherine Schaaf, Lucas Wall, Kailyn Wall, Gavin Wall, Cayden Schaaf, Carter O'Brien, Ryder O'Brien, Liliana O'Brien, Gracelyn O'Brien, Amelia O'Brien; her father, Ralph Short of Goreville, IL; three sisters, Connie (fiancé' Mark Wilson) Stephens, Rusty (Darryl) Shields, Linda (Mark) Miriani; and a special friend, Wayne Schaaf Jr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Short Pruitt, her husband, Robert “Bob" Scroggins, and a brother, Curtis Short.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Bethalto, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois, with Pastor Jerry Wray officiating.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
