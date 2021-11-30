Cindy L. Workman, 57, passed away at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Born Sept. 2, 1964 in Alton, she was a daughter of Harold Workman and Geraldine A. (Burk) Workman Huff. They both preceded her in death, along with her brother, Brent Workman; sister-in-law Melanie Workman; stepbrother, Michael Huff; and her mother-in law, Frances Buhr.
She married James Charles Buhr Aug. 22, 1986 in Wood River. He passed away June 27, 1993.
Survivors include two daughters, Heather (Nick) Dvorchak of East Alton and Jamie Buhr of Overland, MO; two grandchildren, Jayma and Quinn; a sister, Brenda (Jeff) Mangers of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Rick (Beverly) Workman of Rosewood Heights; a stepbrother, Randall (Andrea) Huff of Brighton; a stepsister-in-law, Joyce Huff of South Roxana; her dear loving friend Terry “Coop” Cooper and his family; sister-in-law Cathy Hogan of Dardenne Prairie, MO; brother-in-law, Chris (Lisa) Buhr of Redwood City, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy worked as a secretary for various area churches. During the time her daughter Jamie played soccer, Cindy attended every game, and her life was scheduled around them. More recently, during the week she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and taking them shopping or going places. And Cindy lived for the weekends with Coop. They enjoyed spending time on his farm, taking motorcycle rides, listening to bands, and eating out. Cindy usually had already picked out the restaurant and her menu selection far in advance. She loved going to the beach, traveling to historical places, and turned any moment into a teaching moment for those with her.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where Pastor Joel Lohr will officiate services on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
