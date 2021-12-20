Christopher Thomas Pfeiffer, 36, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Born May 30, 1985 in St. Louis County, MO, he was the son of Steven Pfeiffer of O'Fallon, IL and the late Joanna "Jo" (Johnson) Pfeiffer.
He had worked as a salesman for area dealerships including Roberts Ford in Alton.
Surviving are his father; maternal grandmother, Zelda Johnson; two daughters, Layla and Brinley Pfeiffer; brother, Alex Pfeiffer; and sisters, Jeannette Robbins and Kayla Pfeiffer.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and grandparents, Dorville Johnson, Everett and Georgia Pfeiffer.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Tuesday, December 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Boyce Belt, Jr. will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family for benefit of his children