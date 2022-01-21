Christopher Michael Cleary, 53, passed away at 10:00 pm on Monday, January 17, 2022, at home, in West Alton, MO.
He was born on April 28, 1968, in Alton, the son of Michael J. and Bonnie (Joehl) Cleary.
Chris was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and a 1986 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force where he was a Weapons Systems Specialist in the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, FL. He continued with a giving heart working numerous jobs in the service industry. Chris never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he met.
Chris's greatest joy in life, is his daughter, Mikayla Cleary. She survives.
In addition to Mikayla, Chris is survived by his parents, Michael and Bonnie Cleary; three sisters, Anne (Dave) Slayden of O' Fallon, MO, Laura (William) Scherff of St. Charles, MO, and Jennifer (Tim) Garner of St. Peters, MO; several nieces and nephews, Taylor Pruitt, Mallory Morales, Andrew (Marylyn) Scherff, Layna Scherff, Sam Scherff, Hunter Garner and Zoe Garner; as well as many extended family members and good friends.
Visitation will be from 8 am - 9:30 am, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Cremation Rites will follow, and a private internment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Marquette Catholic High School, Wounded Warriors or American Cancer Society.
