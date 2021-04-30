Christopher Lee Carr, 53, of Chicago passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.
He was born on February 3, 1968, in Wood River, IL, the son of the late Connie Beth (Jones) Carr; his stepfather, the late Richard Lee; and his stepmother, Susan Carr, she survives in East Alton.
Along with his stepmother, he is survived by his aunts and uncles, Leonard and Lynn Jones of Tennessee, Celest V. of Georgia, Betty Simms of Bunker Hill, and Richard and Juan Jones of Texas; and two stepsisters, Dena Keller of Montana and Danielle Francis of Missouri.
Per his wishes, Christopher was cremated. Burial is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.