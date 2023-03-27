Christine Miller

Christine M. Miller, 66. Quietly left us on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:40 AM After a long hard fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. Chris was born on October 25, 1956 to the late Joan Matthews and Walter Ingram, in Alton IL. While enjoying one of her hobbies she met her current husband Dennis (Honk) Miller at the old Wood River bowling alley. They were married on September 18, 2010. Chris worked many jobs in the area. She loved to try new things. Her first was at the Wood River AutoZone. Then at Trickey’s Towing and service station in Wood River. From there she went to White’s nursery in Godfrey IL. Next was the villa at St. Anthony’s Health Care in Alton, For 20 Years. And last at Home Depot in Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her Loving husband Honk Miller, her two sons Graig and Brent Smith, Brent’s wife Jackie, and two grandchildren Colt and Wyatt Smith and 2 Sisters Glenda Romine of Alton, and Tonya Brockwell of Wood River.
Throughout this trying time, she never lost sight of the meaning of life, as evidenced by her love of others and determination to survive. She was by far the most giving and caring person, never asking anything for herself, but always helping others. For more than 40 years she was active and quite talented at craft-making. She made beautiful paintings! She was so smart, there’s almost noting she couldn’t tackle. Planting flowers and her banana plants in the spring gave her joy. She loved traveling, playing in the pool and finding new friends and keeping old ones. Just having fun and finding new adventures. She was a member of the Great River Roads Dune Buggy Club. Sitting on her couch with her iPad and cuddling with her dogs, they were so important to her. They were Bailey, Sammy, Sissy and Pacer. But most important in her life was her Sons Brent, Graig, daughter in law Jackie and the grandchildren Colt and Wyatt.
Chris was a role model for pride and humility, and took great joy at laughing at herself often. In our sadness we take comfort that she is in eternal peace.
Chris will always be loved by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11-11:45 until the time of services at 11:45 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to ASPCA or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.