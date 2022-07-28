Christina Johnson

Christina Marie (Gaither) Johnson, 54, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022 at her home in Alton, IL.
She was born on April 13, 1968 to Robert E and the late Patricia A Gaither. Christina worked in the food service industry for many years. Christina loved to spend time with family and friends. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She married Steven W Johnson October 6, 1990 and he survives. Also surviving is a son Louis E Johnson of Alton and three grandchildren, Steven and Sofia Johnson and Gavin Dooley. She is also survived by a brother William (Jamey) Gaither of Alton and a sister Paige (Wade) Glover of Brighton. She will be dearly missed by her nephews - Tommy, Josh, Zach, and David, nieces - Caylee, Chloe, and Brittany, great-nephews - Ryan and Dax and great-niece - Lexi, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Gaither and grandparents Gay and Eugene Gaither, Thomas Lyons and Dorothy Hamilton.
Per her request, there will be no visitation and cremation will take place. Her family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.