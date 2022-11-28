Christina Flanigan

Christina Lee Flanigan, 41, died at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 7, 1981 in Alton the daughter of the Daniel A. and Deborah Jo (Jones) Flanigan of Godfrey. She was a member of River of Life Church in Godfrey and a self-employed hair stylist for many years. Besides her parents also surviving are a daughter, Bentlee J. Churchman of Alton and her grandfather, Bart Jones of Godfrey and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Joseph Flanigan and two grandmothers, Barbara Jones and Wilma Flanigan. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to a trust fund for Bentlee. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
