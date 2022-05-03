Christina Digby

Christina Marie Digby, age 41, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Christina was born on May 16, 1980 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Christina worked as a nurse practitioner at St. Louis Kidney Care. She graduated with both her BSN and MSNP from Barnes Jewish College of Nursing and Allied Health at Washington University. As a nurse practitioner, she loved helping others and in her death she continued to help others by giving the gift of life through organ donations. Christina was a devoted mom who cherished every moment she spent with her children. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, and especially going to beach destinations or boating on a lake with her family and friends. Her greatest joy and love of her life were her children. Christina will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Joan Theresa Kasich.
Christina is survived by her loving children, Kendalyn Rose Portz and Brayden Alexander Portz both of Edwardsville, IL; parents, Deanna Marie Chiste Kasich and David William Kasich of Edwardsville, IL; husband, Rick Portz of Hartford, IL; brother, David Anthony (Molly) Kasich of St. Louis, MO; half-siblings, Steven (Shemar) Digby of Virginia, Scott (Brianna) Digby of Florida, Alex (April) Digby of Washington, and Katrina (Alex) Mason of Washington; grandparents, James John Chiste of Edwardsville, IL, Rose Somraty Thornton of Collinsville, IL, William Kasich of Litchfield, IL; Norma Blank of St. Louis, MO; mother-in-law, Patty Portz of St. Louis, MO; father-in-law, Rick Portz of Desoto, MO; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Lung Association for asthma research or to Mid America Transplant. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.