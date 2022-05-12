obit stock color

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com