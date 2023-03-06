Chester McAdams

Chester "Chet" D. McAdams, 59, of Hardin, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Evelyn's House in Creve Couer, MO, with his girls by his side.
Chet was born on February 10, 1964, in Alton, IL, the son of Marion and Mary Ann (Lowrance). He married Dawn R. Turner in Missouri, she preceded him in death on January 4, 1999.
He worked for Duggar Pools for many years, and then for Karlas Construction. Chet attended church at St. John's UCC in Midway. He was a member of Alton Wood River Sportsman Club in Alton. Chet enjoyed fishing, duck and deer hunting, mushroom and ginseng hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents; children, Carrie McAdams of Hardin, Chelsea McAdams of Jerseyville, and Kacee (Luke Norris) McAdams of Hardin; a step-daughter, Kimberly Flanagan of Alton; a brother, Dan (Barb) McAdams of Dorsey; a sister, Kimberly McAdams of Alton; twelve grandchildren, Saraeia, Uriah, Davaian, Joclynn, Kaden, Karter, Klara, Kaselynn, Luke II, Aereal, Adrean, and Ariana; a special niece, Daniell; a special nephew, James; and a great-nephew, Deezle.
Along with his wife, Dawn, he was preceded in death by, his paternal grandparents, George and Rowena McAdams; his maternal grandparents, Delmar and Martha Lowrance; a step-daughter, Kelley Flanagan; and a grandson, Darious Bricker.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Lori Schafer will officiate.
Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials can be made to St. John's UCC in Midway and/or Madison County Fireman's Association.
