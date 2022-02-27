Cherylyn Leanne McKee, 56, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:14 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on November 3, 1965 in England to the late Allan R. and Irene (Hobbs) Jepp. They moved to the United States when Cherylyn was 5 years old.
Cherylyn and David G. McKee were married on July 27, 1991 in Springfield, IL. Dave survives.
Cherylyn had worked in food service for 15 years at Alton Senior High School.
Cherylyn and Dave were members of Cloud 9 Ranch in Caulfield, MO. They would camp and ride their atv around the trails. Gracie is Cherylyn’s Standard Poodle whom she loved dearly.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lindsey McKee of Alton; one son Austin McKee of Godfrey; one sister, Dawn Matt and her husband John of Polson, Montana: mother-in-law, Sandra McKee of Hartford.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Jepp.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River.
Survices will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 1, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Sonny Renken officiating.
Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.